FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plains' Flores to be paid no less than Freeport's top brass
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 6, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Plains' Flores to be paid no less than Freeport's top brass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plains Exploration & Production Co PXP.N Chief Executive James Flores will be paid no less in his new role as head of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Co’s (FCX.N) oil and gas business than the salary of current Chief Executive Richard Adkerson or Chairman Jim Bob Moffett, according to a filing.

Freeport announced a deal on Wednesday to buy Plains as well as another oil and gas company, McMoRan Exploration Co MMR.N, for $9 billion in a bold bid to diversify into the U.S. energy sector as copper’s prospects wane. <ID: nL1E8N52E3>

Flores has also agreed to take Freeport stock in exchange for his Plains restricted stock units that accelerate as a result of the deal. That payout of stock is currently worth more than $130 million.

(This story has been corrected to change word in paragraph 3 to “deal” from “filing”)

Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.