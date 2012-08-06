FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plains All American's profit misses estimates as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 6, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Plains All American's profit misses estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA.N) quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates by a cent on higher costs even as demand for transporting crude oil rose.

The company’s net income rose to $378 million, or $1.85 per unit, for the second quarter, from $225 million, or $1.13 per unit, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.64 per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $9.79 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.65 per share on revenue of $10.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Plains, whose buyout bid was rebuffed by smaller rival SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N) in May, said field operating costs at its largest segment, supply and logistics, rose 43 percent.

The company is a major crude oil storage operator in Oklahoma’s Cushing, which has witnessed growing volumes of crude flow into the landlocked midcontinent region from prolific oil fields in Canada and shale oil deposits in the northern U.S. plains.

Shares of the company closed at $87.35 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.