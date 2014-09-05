U.S. air controllers track plane with unresponsive pilot off Florida

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. air traffic controllers tracked a plane with an unresponsive pilot off the Florida coast on Friday, apparently headed towards Cuba.

The plane, which left from New York state and was headed to Florida, was flying at an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) southbound over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was trailed by U.S. military jets, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The jets broke off after the plane entered Cuban airspace.

“The pilot has not been responding to radio calls since 10 am EDT,” the FAA said.

A Cuban aviation official told Reuters that Cuba was in touch with the United States about the plane and that Cuban airspace has not been violated.

The flight departed from Greater Rochester International Airport in New York on Friday morning and was headed to Naples Municipal Airport in Florida, the FAA added.

CNN reported that there appeared to be two pilots in the plane, but Reuters could not independently confirm that.

The U.S. Coast Guard also reported that a C-130 aircraft from Clearwater, on the Florida west coast, was “enroute to unresponsive aircraft.”

