Plantronics 1st-quarter results beat estimates
August 6, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Plantronics 1st-quarter results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Headset maker Plantronics Inc (PLT.N) reported first-quarter results above analysts’ estimates on higher sales of its unified communications products.

The company earned $23.6 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $26.7 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Plantronics, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing and Clarity, earned 63 cents per share excluding items.

Revenue of the company, which competes with Logitech International SA LOGN.VX and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N), was up 3 percent at $181.4 million. Revenue from unified communications products rose 48 percent to $27.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 61 cents per share on a revenue of $179 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company rose 2 percent at $34.20 in extended trade. The stock closed at $33.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
