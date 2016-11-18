FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 9 months ago

Germany's Mutares makes offer for Plastic Omnium's heavy duty truck business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Plastic Omnium logo is displayed on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French car parts maker Plastic Omnium (PLOF.PA) has received a binding offer from German group Mutares (MUXG.DE) for its heavy duty truck business, the companies said on Friday.

Mutares shares rose 3.2 percent, while Plastic Omnium shares edged up by 0.7 percent.

Financial details were not disclosed but the deal, if finalised, would have an accretive impact on Plastic Omnium's profitability, Plastic Omnium added in a statement.

The business, which entails designing and manufacturing the body and structural parts for the heavy duty truck industry, employs more than 1,500 people and had 2015 sales of 190 million euros ($201.17 million). It has five plants in France, one in Germany, one in Mexico and two in China.

Plastic Omnium is focused on the design and manufacture of body and structural components and modules for light vehicles, a market in which its recent acquisition of Faurecia's (EPED.PA) Exterior Systems business gave it a 15 percent market share in that particular industry.

The deal must be submitted to staff representatives in the countries concerned and then be submitted to the relevant competition authorities. It should be finalized during 2017.

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

