U.S. Mint to start sale of 2015 American Eagle platinum proof coins
November 25, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Mint to start sale of 2015 American Eagle platinum proof coins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday that it would begin sales of 2015 American Eagle platinum proof coins on Dec. 3 but would not produce 2015 platinum bullion coins this year due to a lag in obtaining a sufficient amount of blanks.

The mintage level of the proof coins is 4,000, a mint spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“The Mint looks forward to resuming platinum bullion production at its West Point facility as additional blanks become available in 2016,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

