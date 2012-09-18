FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platinum falls 2.8 percent as striking miners accept pay deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 18, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Platinum falls 2.8 percent as striking miners accept pay deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Platinum prices slid 2.8 percent on Tuesday after striking miners at the world’s number three producer of the metal, Lonmin, accepted an offer of a 22 percent pay rise to end more than five weeks of crippling industrial action.

Workers gathered at a soccer pitch near Lonmin’s Marikana mine said they would return to work on Thursday.

Spot platinum fell as low as $1,614.80 an ounce, and was down 2.4 percent at $1,621.74 an ounce at 1152 EDT.

Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.