Platinum falls 2.8 percent as striking miners accept pay deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Platinum prices slid 2.8 percent on Tuesday after striking miners at the world’s number three producer of the metal, Lonmin, accepted an offer of a 22 percent pay rise to end more than five weeks of crippling industrial action.

Workers gathered at a soccer pitch near Lonmin’s Marikana mine said they would return to work on Thursday.

Spot platinum fell as low as $1,614.80 an ounce, and was down 2.4 percent at $1,621.74 an ounce at 1152 EDT.