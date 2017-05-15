Platinum market surplus seen growing to 315,000 oz: Metal Focus

FILE PHOTO: Ingots of 99.98 percent pure platinum are seen at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 9, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - The physical surplus in platinum is set to grow to 315,000 ounces this year as lower autocatalyst demand drags on investment in the metal, consultancy Metals Focus said in a report on Monday.

Supply was expected to remain flat at just over 8 million ounces but demand would slip to three-year lows as buying wanes from carmakers, which use the metal as a component in catalytic converters, it said. Investment was also expected to dry up.

Platinum prices would be pegged at $1,000 an ounce this year on average, up 1 percent from 2016 levels, the consultancy said.

Palladium prices were projected to increase 25 percent to an average of $770 an ounce, reflecting a jump in the deficit to 1.381 million ounces from 1.175 million in 2016, largely on the back of rising autocatalyst demand.

Palladium is used more heavily in gasoline catalytic converters while platinum is more heavily loaded in converters installed in diesel cars, which have fallen out of favor since the Volkswagen emissions scandal of 2015.

Palladium prices could peak at $870 an ounce, around a three-year high, the consultancy said.

"Growing concerns about the outlook for diesel have brought immense pressure on platinum investor interest," it said. "This is even more so due to consensus expectations seeing continued secular gains in palladium demand from gasoline cars."

"Global supply (for platinum) is expected to be little changed year on year, as a modest drop in mine output is offset by healthy growth in recycling. Compounding this benign supply backdrop will be a second year of falling platinum fabrication."

Palladium prices have rallied nearly 20 percent so far this year, compared to a 3 percent rise in platinum. That outperformance has taken palladium to its most expensive versus platinum since early 2002.

In the diesel-heavy European market, the biggest for platinum, demand for the metal from carmakers would fall 3 percent to 53.5 tonnes, Metals Focus said. Globally, automotive demand would slip 2 percent.

Jewelry demand would edge up 1 percent due to increases in North America, Europe and India, but consumption in the largest platinum jewelry market, China, was expected to drop 2 percent. Investment in the metal was set to fall by half, to 314,000 ounces.

Palladium demand from the car sector was seen rising 3 percent to 8.216 million ounces, accounting for nearly 78 percent of total palladium consumption. China, the biggest market for palladium autocatalyst demand, would see growth of 2 percent, it said.