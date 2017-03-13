FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 billion global buyout fund
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 13, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 5 months ago

Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 billion global buyout fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.

Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV fund was raised from more than 200 investors from 28 countries, Platinum said in a statement on Monday. Platinum said the fund was "heavily oversubscribed," meaning that investor demand exceeded supply, but offered no further details.

Platinum's previous fund, raised in 2012, raised $3.75 billion from investors.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Platinum was founded in 1995 and holds diverse investments including in technology, healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing and natural resources.

Last year, Platinum bought a network power unit for $4 billion from Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N), a maker of factory automation equipment.

A total of $345 billion was raised in the buyout market in 2016, according to market research firm Preqin, making it the fourth consecutive year when private equity funds raised have exceeded $300 billion.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.