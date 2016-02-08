As North Sea oil flows fall, Platts seeks to revamp Dated Brent

Oil storage tanks are seen at sunrise with the Rocky Mountains and the Denver downtown skyline in the background October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil pricing agency Platts is taking new technical steps to protect the Brent benchmark from declining North Sea output, in what could be a first step in radically overhauling the product to eventually include grades from outside the region.

Output from the North Sea fields off Britain and Norway has declined steeply in recent years as deposits are mature and among the world’s most expensive to develop.

That has triggered worries from market participants that the Dated Brent benchmark, which Platts assesses based on four North Sea physical oil streams, was vulnerable to manipulation because physical volumes have become too thin and hence at times could be accumulated in the hands of just a few players.

As oil prices collapsed to below $30 per barrel in January from over $100 a barrel some 18 months ago, the industry has warned that supply from the North Sea could decline even more rapidly as falling prices would render many fields unprofitable.

“Dated Brent may need to be the first major crude benchmark in recent times that has to reach outside its natural geographical zone for alternative deliveries,” ‎David Ernsberger, Platts global director of oil, told a news briefing.

The Dated Brent benchmark is underpinned by four physical streams - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) - and is used by traders and companies to price two thirds of the world’s physical crude grades.

Platts estimates cargoes of North Sea crude will drop by a third to 38 a month by 2020 and just 20 a month by 2025.

BASKET ADDITIONS?

Market participants have long suggested the Dated Brent assessment could be strengthened by adding grades from West Africa, the Caspian Sea or Russia to the process.

However, the idea has many opponents who say that in most of those countries heavy government control over oil flows would make the assessment process even less transparent.

Jonty Rushforth, Platts’ editorial director for Europe and Africa, said no extra grades would be added to the BFOE for now.

He drew a comparison with the West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, against which a range of crudes can be delivered.

“That is not novel - this idea of having a range of international crudes that are deliverable (into a contract). We are not reinventing the wheel,” Rushforth said.

Currently, Platts assesses Dated Brent on a free-on-board basis but said that from March 14 it will launch an additional assessment on a cost-insurance-freight (CIF) basis ex-Rotterdam.

“The new CIF assessment will broaden tools available in the event that free-on-board (FOB) North Sea grades do not provide sufficient physical liquidity in the years ahead,” Platts said.

The assessment would be based on the outright values of physical cargoes of Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, delivered on a CIF basis into the port of Rotterdam.

Right now, Platts estimates that around a quarter of crude flowing into Rotterdam comes from the North Sea, with another quarter coming from the Middle East, and about a fifth from the Baltic region.