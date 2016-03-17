FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2016 / 10:58 PM / a year ago

New York's Plaza Hotel to go on sale next month: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Plaza Hotel is seen in midtown Manhattan in New York in this August 19, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(Reuters) - New York’s Plaza Hotel is set to go on sale in an auction next month, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

David and Simon Reuben hold the mortgage on the five-star hotel and scheduled a foreclosure auction for April 26, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

For sale are the Plaza’s hotel rooms, its restaurants and retail space. It’s being sold in a package that includes the Dream Downtown hotel, the news agency reported.

Plaza Hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

