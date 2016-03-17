New York's Plaza Hotel to go on sale next month: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - New York’s Plaza Hotel is set to go on sale in an auction next month, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
David and Simon Reuben hold the mortgage on the five-star hotel and scheduled a foreclosure auction for April 26, Bloomberg said, citing a source.
For sale are the Plaza’s hotel rooms, its restaurants and retail space. It’s being sold in a package that includes the Dream Downtown hotel, the news agency reported.
Plaza Hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru