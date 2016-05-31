San Miguel says value of telecoms deal with PLDT, Globe enough to recoup costs

A logo of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is seen at a main office in Ortigas city, metro Manila February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RTX26MSZ

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Tuesday that the price tag on its $1.5 billion sale of telecoms assets to Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom, announced on Monday, was enough to cover costs incurred in developing the business.

Food-to-power group San Miguel agreed to sell the assets to the country’s two main telecoms firms because “No foreign technical partners would like to come in,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang said, speaking at a news conference.