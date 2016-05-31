FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel says value of telecoms deal with PLDT, Globe enough to recoup costs
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 31, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

San Miguel says value of telecoms deal with PLDT, Globe enough to recoup costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is seen at a main office in Ortigas city, metro Manila February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RTX26MSZ

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Tuesday that the price tag on its $1.5 billion sale of telecoms assets to Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom, announced on Monday, was enough to cover costs incurred in developing the business.

Food-to-power group San Miguel agreed to sell the assets to the country’s two main telecoms firms because “No foreign technical partners would like to come in,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang said, speaking at a news conference.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.