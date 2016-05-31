FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel says value of telecoms deal with PLDT, Globe enough to recoup costs
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 31, 2016 / 7:30 AM / in a year

San Miguel says value of telecoms deal with PLDT, Globe enough to recoup costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is seen at a main office in Ortigas city, metro Manila February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RTX26MSZ

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Tuesday that the price tag on its $1.5 billion sale of telecoms assets to Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom, announced on Monday, was enough to cover costs incurred in developing the business.

Food-to-power group San Miguel agreed to sell the assets to the country’s two main telecoms firms because “No foreign technical partners would like to come in,” San Miguel President Ramon Ang said, speaking at a news conference.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.