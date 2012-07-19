FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plexus shares rise on strong quarter, new deals
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 19, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Plexus shares rise on strong quarter, new deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Plexus Corp (PLXS.O) rose 11 percent in morning trade after the contract electronics manufacturer posted a better-than-expected quarter.

The company forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit largely below estimates, but said it won 36 new deals which are expected to generate $203 million in annual revenue when ramped into production.

The company’s fourth-quarter forecast of ‘flat-to-up’ sequential revenue growth reflects a combination of inventory correction by customers and end market weakness, Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris wrote in a note.

“Despite the macro backdrop we remain optimistic we will experience stronger year-over-year growth in fiscal 2013,” Chief Executive Dean Foate said on a conference call.

Third-quarter net income rose to $23.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $22 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which counts Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) among its large customers, were up 9 percent at $29.94 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.