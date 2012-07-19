Plexus shares rise on strong quarter, new deals

(Reuters) - Shares of Plexus Corp (PLXS.O) rose 11 percent in morning trade after the contract electronics manufacturer posted a better-than-expected quarter.

The company forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit largely below estimates, but said it won 36 new deals which are expected to generate $203 million in annual revenue when ramped into production.

The company’s fourth-quarter forecast of ‘flat-to-up’ sequential revenue growth reflects a combination of inventory correction by customers and end market weakness, Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris wrote in a note.

“Despite the macro backdrop we remain optimistic we will experience stronger year-over-year growth in fiscal 2013,” Chief Executive Dean Foate said on a conference call.

Third-quarter net income rose to $23.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $22 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which counts Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) among its large customers, were up 9 percent at $29.94 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.