Pluristem stem cell therapy saves a patient, shares jump

(Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said a 7-year old girl suffering from a bone marrow disease experienced a reversal of her condition after receiving its experimental stem cell therapy, sending the Israeli company’s shares up 32 percent.

The girl, suffering from aplastic bone marrow in which the patient has no blood-forming stem cells, had a significant rise in her red cells, white cells and platelets following an injection of Pluristem’s therapy -- PLacental eXpanded cells.

“The results of this unique case indicate that PLX cells may be effective in treating other diseases that affect the bone marrow,” Reuven Or, the child’s physician at Hadassah Medical Center, was quoted in a statement by Pluristem.

Last September, the company said animal studies showed that the therapy had the potential to treat blood tissue complications related with acute radiation syndrome, commonly called radiation sickness.

Last month, the U.S. health regulators gave a go ahead to the company to start a mid-stage trial of the therapy for treating Intermittent Claudication -- a subset of peripheral artery disease.

Pluristem shares, which have gained 5 percent since receiving the FDA nod for the mid-stage trial, were up 15 percent at $2.70 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $3.10 earlier.