PLUS strikes tech deal as exchange hangs in balance

LONDON (Reuters) - Troubled PLUS Markets Group PMK.L agreed the cut-price sale of its systems division on Friday, but the future of its stock exchange hung in the balance ahead of a key shareholder vote, with one company jumping ship to the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L).

PLUS said that Forum Trading Solutions, which provides off-the-shelf trading systems, had acquired its loss-making trading system unit PLUS Trading Solutions (PLUS-TS) for an initial consideration of 1 pound with a deferred payment of 281,250 pounds ($437,200).

The sale to Forum marks the latest twist in the protracted break-up of PLUS Markets Group.

PLUS-TS is the technology supplier to PLUS Stock Exchange (PLUS-SX), which is at the center of a shareholder revolt over its proposed sale to British broker ICAP IAP.L.

PLUS-SX faces having its stock exchange license revoked by British regulator the Financial Services Authority if a sale to ICAP, due to be voted on by shareholders on Monday, is not completed by June 22.

A closure would mean the more than 150 companies listed on PLUS, including soccer club Arsenal AFC.PZ and brewers Shepherd Neame SHEP.PZ and Adnams ADB.PZ, would be forced to go private or seek other exchanges.

Faced with that uncertain future, compliance software developer Ideagen IDGP.PZ said on Friday that it was seeking admission to the LSE’s junior Alternative Investment Market (AIM), on which it expected to begin trading on July 2.

Ideagen, which has a market capitalization of 10.9 million pounds and has been listed on PLUS since 2005, said that its shares would cease trading on PLUS on June 29. It will not be raising any money as part of its listing on AIM.

PROPOSED SALE

It is the first company to switch to AIM since PLUS, which put itself up for sale in February, said last month that it planned to shut down after failing to attract an acceptable takeover bid.

Though it has since received offers from both ICAP and Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank, the proposed sale has not gone smoothly.

Shareholders have opposed ICAP’s offer, which is preferred by PLUS, saying that it gives them nothing while “obscenely” rewarding PLUS directors and advisers.

Amara Dhari Investments told the British exchange group on Thursday to sack its board representative, a supporter of the planned sale to ICAP, signaling the intention of PLUS’s second-largest shareholder to oppose the sale.

This came despite ICAP’s decision earlier on Thursday to lift its offer to 500,000 pounds from a nominal 1 pound in a last-ditch attempt to win over shareholders ahead of their vote on Monday.

The sale of PLUS-SX to ICAP, which requires the support of shareholders with more than 50 percent of shares, will likely be decided by PLUS’s largest investors.

Close Brothers, which has 20 percent of the shares, has backed the sale, while Amara Dhari and other shareholders with a combined ownership of about a third of the shares have opposed the ICAP plan.