Microsemi hikes offer for PMC-Sierra, which prefers Skyworks' bid

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O) on Wednesday raised its offer to buy PMC-Sierra Inc PMCS.O again, two days after PMC-Sierra said it deemed Skyworks Solutions Inc’s (SWKS.O) proposal superior to Microsemi’s previous bid.

Microsemi’s new offer values PMC-Sierra at $12.05 per share – $9.22 in cash and 0.0771 in stock – and has an implied enterprise value of $2.3 billion, net of PMC’s cash balance, the company said.

Microsemi had on Oct. 30 hiked its offer to buy PMC-Sierra, topping a bid from Skyworks, as the bidding war to buy the chip-equipment maker escalated.