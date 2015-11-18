FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsemi hikes offer for PMC-Sierra, which prefers Skyworks' bid
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 18, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Microsemi hikes offer for PMC-Sierra, which prefers Skyworks' bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O) on Wednesday raised its offer to buy PMC-Sierra Inc PMCS.O again, two days after PMC-Sierra said it deemed Skyworks Solutions Inc’s (SWKS.O) proposal superior to Microsemi’s previous bid.

Microsemi’s new offer values PMC-Sierra at $12.05 per share – $9.22 in cash and 0.0771 in stock – and has an implied enterprise value of $2.3 billion, net of PMC’s cash balance, the company said.

Microsemi had on Oct. 30 hiked its offer to buy PMC-Sierra, topping a bid from Skyworks, as the bidding war to buy the chip-equipment maker escalated.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.