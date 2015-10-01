FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker PMC-Sierra hires financial adviser for sale: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 1, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker PMC-Sierra hires financial adviser for sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc PMCS.O is looking to sell itself and has hired a financial adviser, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of PMC-Sierra, which has a market value of about $1.30 billion, were down 6.6 percent at $6.77 in extended trading on Thursday.

PMC is looking to be bought by other semiconductor companies, rather than by private equity firms, the report said, quoting one of the people. No deal is imminent, the report said.

Representatives at PMC were not immediately available for comment.

Santa Clara, California-based PMC designs semiconductor equipment and develops software solutions for enterprises, cloud data centers and telecom carriers worldwide.

MediaTek Inc (2454.TW) and other companies looking at entering the solid state drives (SSD) market could be eyeing PMC-Sierra, Nomura Securities said in a research note on Thursday.

Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.