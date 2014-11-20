French business slump eases slightly in November but new business drying up: PMI

An outside view shows the Rivierre plant, the last remaining nails factory in operation in France, in Creil July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s private sector contraction has eased slightly this month, a survey showed on Thursday, but new business has dropped at the fastest rate in over a year, suggesting conditions may worsen again next month.

Markit’s preliminary composite purchasing managers’ index, covering the services and manufacturing sectors that account for more than two-thirds of the economy, stood at 48.4 in November,

just up from October’s eight-month low of 48.2. But the manufacturing index fell to a three-month low of 47.6, well below a Reuters consensus forecast for 48.8, after dropping to 48.5 last month.

“The corporate sector is very much in decline, stuck there, and not showing any sign of reviving,” Markit economist Chris Williamson said, adding that the euro zone’s second-largest economy might contract by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

The services sector index rose by half a point to 48.8, slightly better than a forecast for 48.5 but still below the 50

point line denoting growth.

While business expectations in the service sector improved, new orders fell at the fastest rate since June 2013. ”This

suggests the downturn may gather momentum again in December,” Williamson said.

Williamson said there was no reason to believe there would be a repeat of the strong revision in the manufacturing index

that occurred in last month’s final reading.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under license from Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a license.