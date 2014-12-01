Italy factory activity shrinks for second month running: PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italian manufacturing activity shrank for the second month running in November, a survey showed on Monday, offering little sign of hope for an economy stuck in its third recession in six years.

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 49.0, the same level as in October and remaining below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The stable readings of the last two months are the lowest since May 2013.

The November result was slightly below the median forecast of 49.4 in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The PMI continues a recent trend of weak data for the euro zone’s third-largest economy, which has not posted growth since the middle of 2011.

The sub-index for output edged up to 49.7 in November from 49.4 but still pointed to a slight contraction and was the second-lowest reading since May 2013.

New orders also shrank in November, but at a slightly slower rate than in October, while the employment sub-index showed companies shed staff at the fastest rate since September last year.

National statistics bureau ISTAT forecast on Friday that gross domestic product would be flat in the fourth quarter following a drop of 0.1 percent in the July-September period.

REUTERS POLL: Consensus 49.4 (range 47.0-51.0, 12 participants)