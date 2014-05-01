Surging output boosts UK manufacturing in April -PMI

Dominic Tonutti autobraces frame parts at the Brompton Bicycle factory in west London January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON - LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Surging output and an influx of

orders helped British manufacturing activity grow last month at

a much faster rate than expected, a survey showed on Thursday,

boding well for Britain’s swift economic recovery.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index

(PMI) rose in April to 57.3, its highest reading since November,

compared a March reading of 55.8 that was revised up from 55.3.

Readings above 50 denote growth and the latest reading was

above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed

to 55.4.

In further signs of strength in manufacturing, which

accounts for around a 10th of Britain’s economy, factories took

on staff at a faster pace last month.

The output index rose sharply to an eight-month high, while new orders grew at a faster rate thanks to improved demand from domestic and export markets.

”This places the sector perfectly to build on the robust 1.3

percent expansion in manufacturing production reported by the

first estimate of Q1 GDP,” said Rob Dobson, senior economist at

survey compiler Markit.

Britain’s economy grew 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the

first three months of the year, and 3.1 percent compared with the same period a year ago - its best showing in more than six years.

Inflation fell to its lowest in over four years in March,

and the latest PMI showed price pressures in manufacturing

eased further in April.

”The backdrop ... remains one of generally subdued

inflationary pressures in the UK, meaning that the Bank of

England will likely maintain a wait-and-see track until later in

the year,” said Dobson.