Global factory activity steady in first quarter: PMI
#Business News
April 2, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 6 years

Global factory activity steady in first quarter: PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity held steady in the first quarter after modest expansions in production, new orders and employment last month, a report showed on Monday.

The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organizations, dipped to a 51.1 in March from February’s 51.2.

But it was the fourth month the index has held above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

“The global PMI was little changed in March and remained at a relatively low level consistent with subdued growth in goods expenditures,” said David Hensley at JPMorgan.

Growth continued to accelerate in the United States but this was offset by contractions in the euro zone and China, JPMorgan said.

Earlier data from the euro zone showed its factory sector contracted for the eighth straight month in March and that a downturn that began in periphery members has spread to the core of Germany and France.

In the United States, the world’s biggest economy the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March and British factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Susan Fenton

