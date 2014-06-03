FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global manufacturing activity edged up in May: PMI
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Global manufacturing activity edged up in May: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity accelerated slightly last month as output picked up to meet a growing order book, a survey showed on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 in May from April’s 51.9, above the 50 mark that indicates growth for the 18th month in a row.

“The growth rate of global manufacturing production ticked higher in May, as companies raised output in response to rising levels of new business and international trade volumes,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.

A subindex measuring output climbed to 53.5 from 52.9. The new orders subindex rose to 53.1 from 52.6.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
