Global factory growth accelerated slightly in August : PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Global manufacturing growth accelerated last month as factory activity in the United States increased sharply although growth in new orders ticked lower, a survey showed on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), produced with Markit, rose in August to 52.6 from July’s 52.4, holding above the 50 mark indicating growth for the 21st month in a row.

A subindex measuring output held steady at 53.8 while the new orders subindex dipped to 53.8 from 53.9.