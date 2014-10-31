Russian manufacturing slows slightly in October: PMI

MOSCOW, (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing expanded slightly in October, but at a slower pace than in the previous three months, as demand for Russian exports fell and a weaker rouble drove firms’ input prices sharply higher.

The HSBC purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 16 percent of the Russian economy, fell to 50.3 from 50.4 in September, holding just above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The drop in the index’s headline reading was the second in a row, reflecting weak growth in output and declines in employment and stocks of purchases.

New order growth slowed to a three-month low in October, while new export business continued to fall sharply as the fallout from the Ukraine crisis dampened demand for Russian exports.

“Russian manufacturing remained in stagflation in October, with the inflation component of stagflation becoming more pronounced,” said Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia and CIS at HSBC.

Input price inflation accelerated to the highest since March 2011 in October, the survey showed, linked to a slide in the value of the Russian currency. The rouble has lost over 7 percent of its value since the start of October.

Morozov said Russia’s policy of import substitution - a response to waves of Western sanctions that have restricted its export markets and access to foreign capital - could prevent manufacturing from sliding into recession.

But he said: “This will unlikely trigger an output recovery amidst falling export and consumer demand.”