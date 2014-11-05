French service sector shrinks further in October: PMI

A view shows people sitting at tables outside a restaurant near the 'Place du Tertre', a square at the Butte Montmartre area in Paris during a sunny winter's day March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s economy struggled again in October as the dominant services sector shrank for a second straight month and firms cut prices faster than at any time in the last five years, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Data compiler Markit’s index based on polls of corporate purchasing managers showed activity in the private sector as a whole contracted, with a final reading of 48.2, well below the 50 mark denoting expansion.

That was marginally better than the preliminary “flash” result of 48.0 as was the final index for the services sector alone, which read 48.3 instead of the preliminary 48.1 but remained short of the expansionary level.

“Weak economic performance therefore looks to be persisting into the final quarter of the year, raising the prospect that 2014 as a whole will be a year of little to no GDP growth,” said Jack Kennedy, Senior Economist at Markit.

”Driving the contraction was an accelerated fall in new business, which decreased at the sharpest rate in over a year.

This was in spite of increasingly deep cuts to prices charged, which showed the most marked fall in five years amid widespread reports of intense competitive pressures.” Markit said fragile economic conditions and budget restrictions at clients were cited by survey respondents as

factors weighing on confidence.

France’s central bank is predicting third-quarter GDP growth of 0.2 percent, while statistics office INSEE predicts growth of 0.1 percent for both the third and fourth quarters. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy posted zero growth in the first two quarters of the year.