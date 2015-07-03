FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global business growth at five-month low as prices jump: PMI
July 3, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Global business growth at five-month low as prices jump: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Morning commuters walk on Wall Street in New York's financial district October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Global business growth was at its weakest since the start of the year in June as firms hiked prices at the fastest rate in nine months, a survey showed on Friday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, fell to a five-month low of 53.1 in June from May’s 53.6. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.

The sub-index measuring output prices rose to 51.3, its highest reading since September.

A global PMI covering the service industry also fell to a five-month low, coming in at 53.5 compared to May’s 54.0. A sister survey on Wednesday showed manufacturing growth slowed last month.

The global PMI combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

