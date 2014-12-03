Russia services PMI falls in November at fastest rate for five-and-a-half years

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Activity in Russia’s services sector fell sharply to a 5-1/2 year low in November, as the tumbling rouble and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis hit demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 44.5 last month from 47.4 in October, significantly below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Services make up about 60 percent of Russia’s $1.4 trillion economy.

The decline reflected lower demand as sanctions and the weaker rouble, a slide in prices for oil, Russia’s main export, political uncertainty and a weak investment climate bite. The rouble has lost more than a third of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

A similar survey on Monday showed Russia’s manufacturing sector grew in November, supported chiefly by domestic demand.

“Manufacturing is the so-called tradable sector and gets benefits from the significant rouble weakening in both nominal and real terms,” said Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia and CIS at HSBC.

“In contrast, most services are so-called non-tradable sectors. They do not win from currency depreciation, but lose from a faster price growth that accompanies the depreciation and erodes wages, incomes and profits.”

The volume of new business at Russian service providers declined for the third month running, while outstanding business fell at the sharpest rate in more than two years.

For the first time in nearly six years, the survey showed, a higher proportion of firms expect activity at their units to decline over the next 12 months than those forecasting growth.