PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 million

(Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive overdraft fees.

The Pittsburgh-based lender joined Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and several smaller banks in settling litigation over the fees, which are typically assessed when customers overdraw their checking accounts by using debit cards.

The settlement was reached on Monday, and made public on Tuesday. It requires approval by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King in Miami, who oversees cases against more than 30 lenders over the fees.

PNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases accused banks of reordering customer transactions from largest to smallest, rather than processing them in chronological order.

Customers said this allowed the banks to charge overdraft fees, which are typically $25 to $35, faster and more often because account balances fell faster.

Bank of America’s $410 million settlement is the largest so far. Other settlements include $137.5 million for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc’s Citizens Financial unit and $110 million for JPMorgan. The Citizens and JPMorgan settlements have yet to receive final court approval.

The case is In re: Checking Account Overdraft Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 09-md-02036.