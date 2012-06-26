FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 million
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 26, 2012 / 5:37 PM / in 5 years

PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive overdraft fees.

The Pittsburgh-based lender joined Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and several smaller banks in settling litigation over the fees, which are typically assessed when customers overdraw their checking accounts by using debit cards.

The settlement was reached on Monday, and made public on Tuesday. It requires approval by U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King in Miami, who oversees cases against more than 30 lenders over the fees.

PNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases accused banks of reordering customer transactions from largest to smallest, rather than processing them in chronological order.

Customers said this allowed the banks to charge overdraft fees, which are typically $25 to $35, faster and more often because account balances fell faster.

Bank of America’s $410 million settlement is the largest so far. Other settlements include $137.5 million for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc’s Citizens Financial unit and $110 million for JPMorgan. The Citizens and JPMorgan settlements have yet to receive final court approval.

The case is In re: Checking Account Overdraft Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 09-md-02036.

Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Washington; editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.