FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PNC Financial gets DOJ subpoena over payment processors
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 3, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

PNC Financial gets DOJ subpoena over payment processors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A PNC Bank branch is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about its relationship with certain merchant and payment processor customers.

The subpoena is related to the return rate for customers with whom PNC has a depository relationship, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"We believe that the subpoena is intended to determine whether, and to what extent, PNC may have facilitated fraud committed by third-parties against consumers," PNC said. (r.reuters.com/jyq37v)

The Pittsburgh-based bank previously disclosed subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York over its lending practices related to certain federally backed mortgage loans.

PNC said in August it had received a subpoena from the same office seeking information on claims for foreclosure costs related to the former National City Corp, which PNC bought in 2008.

The bank agreed in December to pay $35 million to settle charges that National City had discriminated against African-American and Hispanic borrowers.

PNC shares were down 1.4 percent at $80.60 in late-morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.