July 18, 2012 / 10:58 AM / in 5 years

PNC second-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N), one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it set aside more money for residential mortgage loan repurchase obligations.

For the second-quarter the company posted a net income of $546 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $912 million, or $1.67 per share a year earlier.

The company said its second-quarter profit was hurt by a $284 million after-tax provision for residential mortgage loan repurchase obligations.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total loans increased 20 percent to $180.4 billion.

Net interest income rose to $2.52 billion, from $2.15 billion a year earlier.

PNC shares, which have gained about 4 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $61.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

