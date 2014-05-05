FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Staples to buy retail-focused software firm PNI Digital
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 5, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Staples to buy retail-focused software firm PNI Digital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Staples Inc SPLS.O said on Monday it will pay roughly C$74 million ($67.5 million) for Canada’s PNI Digital Media PN.TO, giving it control of the software maker that powers in-store kiosks to print photographs, calendars and wedding invitations.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples is paying C$1.70 for each share in PNI, a premium of 32 percent to PNI’s close on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. PNI shares rose more than 30 percent to C$1.70 on Monday, following the bid.

Vancouver-based PNI said with Staples’ support it expects to significantly expand the services it offers to its retailers and partners. Its software, which powers both online and in-store platforms, is currently used by retailers such as Costco and Walmart Canada.

Shareholders that control nearly 18 percent of PNI’s shares, including all of the directors, executives and investment firm Invesco Canada Ltd, have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the proposed deal. PNI’s board has advised shareholders to back the deal at a meeting to be held on or around July 8.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.