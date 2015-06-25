FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish police say detained airport bomb hoax suspect
June 25, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

Polish police say detained airport bomb hoax suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish police said on Thursday they had detained a man suspected of making a hoax telephone call about a bomb on board a Ryanair passenger jet.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek told Polish broadcaster TVN24 that officers traced the number from which the call was made, and detained the 48-year-old suspect at his home.

“There is no evidence that we are dealing here with an organized group, rather this was an irresponsible prank,” Mrozek said.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko

