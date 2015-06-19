Polish lender Alior says expects further fast net profit growth

WARSAW (Reuters) - The head of Poland’s Alior Bank said he expects the purchase of a 25-percent stake in the bank by insurer PZU to be completed in few months and that mergers will allow the lender to maintain its fast profit growth.

Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview that his bank is well placed to become a leading player in a wave of consolidation in a Polish banking sector which he said was crowded with too many lenders.

PZU, the region’s biggest insurer, agreed in May to buy Alior’s biggest single stake of 25 percent shares for 1.63 billion zlotys ($447 million).

PZU wants to forge a top-5 lender in Poland on the basis of Alior, and said it is interested in buying the Polish banking businesses of General Electric and Raiffeisen Bank International.

Alior is currently only the 13th largest bank in Poland by assets.

“Alior, thanks to its structure and the way its IT system was built, is naturally predisposed to consolidate other banks,” Sobieraj said.

“The consolidation process is unavoidable. I think that seven major banks will remain on the Polish market in 5-10 years time perspective. It is my duty and a challenge to make sure that Alior and its owners are in this group,” he also said.

Sobieraj said that he sees enormous cost synergies from potential mergers of mid-sized lenders, and that the possible further consolidation would help Alior, created in 2008, to maintain its fast pace of net profit growth at least over the next 3-4 years.

The Polish bank’s net profit rose 33 percent year-on-year to 91 million zlotys in the first quarter on the back of a 25-percent rise in net interest income and 11-percent increase in income through fees and commissions.

Poland is facing a series of banking mergers as record-low interest rates, falling credit card fees and increased banking guarantee fund costs, as well as clients’ migration to the internet, make it harder to deliver satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Sobieraj said that he expects Alior’s credit rating to be upgraded to investment level once it is taken over by PZU, a firm with a long record of sounds finances. At the moment, Fitch has Alior on a BB rating.

The chief executive said Alior expects its cost of risk to fall below 250 basis points in 2016.

But he said the fall would be only marginal, as the bank wants to maintain high growth in its net interest income, so relatively risky cash loans will remain a significant chunk of its credit portfolio.

European financial giants such as ING, UniCredit and Santander control almost 60 percent of the Polish banking sector.