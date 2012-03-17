FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Global Markets
March 17, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Asseco Poland 2011 net falls 4 percent, less than forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland ACPP.WA reported a 4 percent drop in 2011 net profit, weighed down by lower margins at subsidiaries and long-term contracts drawing to a close. But it was a smaller fall than analysts had expected.

The group, which is considering a Nasdaq listing, said late on Friday that its net was 397 million zlotys ($126.8 million), compared to a 9 percent drop to 378 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its fourth-quarter net profit was 106.5 million zlotys compared to 87 million expected by analysts.

Asseco is in the midst of a 250 million zloty ($79.2 million) hostile bid for local rival Sygnity COMW.WA.

($1 = 3.1566 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

