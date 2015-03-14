FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asseco Poland's fourth quarter net profit almost doubles
March 14, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 3 years ago

Asseco Poland's fourth quarter net profit almost doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Asseco Poland ACPP.WA, Eastern Europe’s largest software producer, nearly doubled its fourth quarter net profit year-on-year thanks to improved margins and Israeli arm Formula Systems’ contribution (FORTY.TA), it said late on Friday.

The group reported a bottom line of 90 million zlotys ($23 million), compared to 102 million seen in a Reuters poll.

The company, which is valued at $1.2 billion and operates in Poland, the Balkans, Germany, Slovakia and Israel, grew sales by an annual 8 percent to 1.8 billion zlotys, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

