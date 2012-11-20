Poland suspect "planned bomb attack on parliament"

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish man arrested on terrorism charges was planning a bomb attack on parliament and had assembled a small arsenal of explosive substances, detonators and guns, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
“He carried out reconnaissance in the neighborhood of the Sejm (parliament). This building was to be the target of the attack. He collected explosives and materials for detonation,” prosecutor Piotr Krason told a news conference.
