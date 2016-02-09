GE still talking to bidders over sale of Polish unit Bank BPH

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. GE Money (GE.N) is still in talks with several bidders over the sale of its Polish unit Bank BPH BPHP.WA, BPH Chief Executive Richard Gaskin said on Tuesday.

“The process is still going on. There are several bidders,” Gaskin told reporters.

Polish Puls Biznesu daily reported on Tuesday that Italian UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) Polish unit, Bank Pekao PEO.WA, may buy Bank BPH without Swiss franc-denominated loans which GE plans to split off.