GE's Polish arm BPH in $243 million writedown before sale

The logo of Poland's Bank BPH, owned by General Electric (GE), is seen on their headquarters in Warsaw, Poland August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish arm of General Electric (GE.N), Bank BPH BPHP.WA, has written down 916 million zlotys ($243 million) of goodwill at a group level on the slim chance it will be sold to a investor at a price above BPH’s book value, it said on Monday.

GE agreed BPH’s takeover from Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) for 625.5 million euros ($705.3 million) in 2007.

The conglomerate’s plans to build a top five Polish bank have failed to materialize and GE put its 87 percent stake in BHP up for sale in 2014 as part of a strategic shift away from the financial sector.

BPH’s market value fell 37 percent in 2015 alone, partly due to uncertainty over its Swiss-franc mortgage portfolio. It has regained 12 percent this year and is now worth $698 million, also due to market speculation over the sale.

UniCredit, which owns Poland’s No.2 lender Pekao PEO.WA, has been cited in the media as a candidate to buy BPH back, but banking sources have told Reuters that local rival Alior Bank ALRR.WA, controlled by insurer PZU PZU.WA, is in final talks.