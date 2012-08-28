Unexploded Nazi bomb forces evacuation in central Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - A huge unexploded Nazi bomb was found beneath the streets of central Warsaw on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 3,000 people from surrounding buildings and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The 1.5-tonne World War Two mortar bomb was discovered by underground construction workers in Poland’s capital and later safely removed by bomb disposal experts. The evacuated buildings had included the country’s central bank.

Warsaw was almost totally destroyed by the Nazis and unexploded bombs are found from time to time at construction sites in the centre of the city.

The 600-millimetre bomb found on Tuesday was fired from a Karl-Geraet mortar when Warsaw was bombarded in 1944, Major Marek Fojutowski told state news agency PAP.