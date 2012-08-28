FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unexploded Nazi bomb forces evacuation in central Warsaw
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2012 / 5:23 PM / 5 years ago

Unexploded Nazi bomb forces evacuation in central Warsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A huge unexploded Nazi bomb was found beneath the streets of central Warsaw on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 3,000 people from surrounding buildings and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The 1.5-tonne World War Two mortar bomb was discovered by underground construction workers in Poland’s capital and later safely removed by bomb disposal experts. The evacuated buildings had included the country’s central bank.

Warsaw was almost totally destroyed by the Nazis and unexploded bombs are found from time to time at construction sites in the centre of the city.

The 600-millimetre bomb found on Tuesday was fired from a Karl-Geraet mortar when Warsaw was bombarded in 1944, Major Marek Fojutowski told state news agency PAP.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.