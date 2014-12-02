FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE sells 1.9 percent of Polish bank to boost Warsaw market liquidity
December 2, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

GE sells 1.9 percent of Polish bank to boost Warsaw market liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - General Electric Capital Corporation (GE.N) has decided to sell 1.47 million shares, a 1.9 percent stake, in its Polish subsidiary Bank BPH BPHP.WA, to increase the bank’s free float on the Warsaw bourse, as agreed with the Polish financial regulator KNF, BPH said.

“The sale (via the accelerated book building procedure) is conducted only to deliver the commitment made by GE to the KNF aimed at increasing the bank shares’ free float to 25 percent,” BPH said in a statement on Tuesday.

GE currently holds 89 percent of BPH, which has a market value of 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion) and a free float of just under 11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 3.3609 zlotys)

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
