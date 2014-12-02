FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish regulator forces GE banking unit to continue in recovery plan
December 2, 2014

Polish regulator forces GE banking unit to continue in recovery plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s banking regulator wants Bank BPH BPHP.WA to be kept under special remedial measures until mid-2016, the lender said on Tuesday, potentially complicating owner General Electric Co’s (GE.N) plans to sell the unit.

BPH has been under the special measures, which involve providing financial projections and action plans to the watchdog, since 2010 after it sustained losses.

The watchdog did not ask for any of that information for this year, according to a source close to the matter. However, the bank said it had received notification on Tuesday from the watchdog that it was recommending the measures be extended to the end of June 2016.

BPH did not say why the measures were being extended. The regulator, KNF, declined comment, citing professional confidentiality.

GE said last month it was considering selling its near 90 percent stake in BPH, Poland’s 10th biggest bank by assets, as part of a shift away from finance towards industry. But that objective has already been made more difficult by KNF’s stance.

KNF has said potential bidders for BPH would be turned down unless they meet rigorous credit-rating standards, equating at least to that of GE, which is pegged at AA+ by Standard & Poor‘s, higher even than Poland’s A- sovereign rating. .

KNF has also said it was unlikely any bank already operating in Poland would get its approval to take over BPH, having earlier said that the concentration level in the sector is close to optimum.

(1 US dollar = 3.3582 Polish zloty)

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes

