#Science News
October 15, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Bronze Age cemetery unearthed in southwestern Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUNINO, Poland - Excavations for a motorway in southwestern Poland led to an unusual and unexpected discovery – the remains of a huge, almost perfectly preserved Bronze Age cemetery.

Archaeologists thought they might find remains from the Battle of Kaczawa in 1813 during the Napoleonic Wars but not an ancient burial site.

“It was a great surprise to all of us to discover a very rich, 3,000-year-old graveyard of people of the Lusatian culture,” said archaeologist Izabela Kadlucka.

Along with cremated remains that were placed in urns, the scientists found pots, weapons, ornaments, children’s ceramic rattles and a small clay swan.

