EU's Dombrovskis urges Poland to keep deficit in check

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis urged Poland on Friday to stick to a responsible fiscal policy and keep its deficit below an European Union ceiling of 3 percent despite Warsaw’s plan to exceed it.

Public finances are another area where Poland’s new conservative government of the Law and Justice (PiS) party could collide with Brussels, after Warsaw questioned an EU-sponsored plan to distribute migrants among member states.

In a statement after a meeting with Polish Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha, Dombrovskis said the EU expects Poland’s deficit to fall to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product this year and stay there in the coming years.

“One has to continue responsible fiscal policy. Healthy public finances are the first step towards long-term growth.”

Szalamacha was quoted as saying earlier this week the fiscal deficit would reach 3.0-3.2 percent of GDP next year.

The European Commission branch in Poland quoted Dombrovskis on its website as saying on Friday that Szalamacha “declared a readiness to keep Poland’s budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP”, underlining uncertainty regarding Warsaw’s fiscal plans.

Separately, Warsaw moved closer to relaxing a self-imposed spending rule on Friday after a group of PiS lawmakers sent to parliament a draft bill introducing a weaker limit on public spending.

SPENDING BOOST

The conservatives from PiS, which swept into power after an October election, have promised a wide array of new social spending, including handouts to families with children and a cut in the retirement age, which would be partly financed by a new tax on banks and supermarkets.

Szalamacha told Reuters earlier this week that the new government should prioritize raising social spending over lowering the budget deficit.

Dombrovskis also said that further economic reform and an effective use of EU structural funds would facilitate economic development, and that the Polish economy could grow at a stable pace of 3.5 percent.

“One should use this good time to further strengthen the economy,” he said, adding the EU had recommended Poland reforms to its public finances, taxes, pensions and labor market.

The new draft bill on the spending rule, among other changes, envisages that the limit of general government spending could be increased in case “significant one-off and temporary measures” needed to be carried out.

An S&P rating analyst said earlier this year that if Poland tampered with its domestic rule, it could trigger a reversal in the outlook on the country’s A- rating back to stable from positive.

Changes to the rule would also replace expected inflation in a formula determining the expenditure limit with the central bank’s inflation target. The target, at 2.5 percent, is higher than the 1.7 percent forecast included in next year’s budget draft.

The existing rule was passed by the centrist Civic Platform party back in 2013 as part of efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit and bring it to 1 percent over the next few years, an effort backed by the EU.