Polish central banker: July CPI may lead to rate cut

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish policymaker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told Reuters she would consider pushing for a rate cut depending on what the central bank’s July inflation forecasts show.

She believes the economy is slowing and there is no threat of inflation translating into higher wage demands.

Chojna-Duch, considered the most dovish member on the mostly hawkish 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC), has become the first policymaker to publicly consider a rate cut that would unwind the bank’s unexpected May hike.

“I will analyze the July inflation projection from the point of view of lowering interest rates this year,” Chojna-Duch told Reuters in an interview authorized for release on Wednesday.

“The situation in the euro zone has significant impact on our economy. And that situation is getting increasingly unclear and complicated.”

After keeping rates flat in June, the bank signaled the likelihood of another rate increase has fallen, saying the pending economic slowdown would finally help chop stubbornly high inflation.

The Council said also that its new inflation and growth forecasts will be a factor in its decision at the July 3-4 policy meeting.

The voting records from the May meeting are expected to be released in the coming days, and analysts say they will likely show Chojna-Duch opposing the last month’s hike, as she did when the bank tightened the policy in 2011.

May’s 25-basis-point hike, which brought the key rate to 4.75 percent, made Poland the first European Union member to tighten policy at a time when the world’s largest central banks are flooding markets with cheap cash to support growth.

But the EU’s largest eastern member has seen inflation remain above the bank’s 2.5 percent target for most of the last five years, while economic growth slowed to 3.5 percent in the first quarter from 4.3 in the last three months of 2011, taking a hit from faltering consumption and investments.

Inflation slowed to an annual 3.6 percent in May, but Chojna-Duch said it could rebound in June and July before it continued to fall further.

“The PMI and other economic sentiment indices confirm the slowdown (...) Those tendencies from the first quarter will deepen in the coming months,” Chojna-Duch said, adding growth could settle at slightly below 3 percent this year.