Polish central banker: risk of zloty gains boosts rate cut case

Andrzej Bratkowski, a member of the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council, attends a series of panels with financial analysts in Warsaw, October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should cut its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 1 percent because the economy is likely to slow and the zloty currency may strengthen, weighing on growth prospects, rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski said.

In comments due to be published on his www.forward-looking.pl blog on Monday, Poland’s currently most dovish policymaker also said that data for November increased the chance of economic growth falling to slightly below 3 percent.

“I maintain my opinion that without another revival in exports, the dynamics of investment must fall strongly, while employment may even start to decline,” he said.

“These are the reasons for which a scenario of a slight slowdown in growth seems somewhat more likely than that of a stabilization at a level close to that from the third quarter.”

Domestic demand drove Poland’s 3.3-percent annual economic growth in the third quarter.

The central bank has left its benchmark rate, also called the reference rate, at an all-time low of 2.00 percent since November, sticking to its stance that it will only resume easing if there is a weakening of economic growth.

Interest rates in Poland are strikingly high compared with neighboring euro zone countries and the Czech Republic where they have been driven down toward zero, although Hungary’s benchmark is at 2.1 percent.

A motion to cut Polish interest rates by 100 basis points in November failed when Bratkowski was the only rate-setter on the deeply divided 10-member Monetary Policy Council who backed it.

ZLOTY

Bratkowski said the zloty, which fell to a 2-1/2-year low against the euro in December in fallout from the Russian currency crisis, was likely to gain.

“I believe that the zloty is fundamentally undervalued and good results of the budget additionally increase the scale of this undervaluation,” Bratkowski said.

He also said that increased zloty volatility at end-2014 was obviously “negative”, but it was unlikely that it had been caused by previous rate cuts. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut rates by a total of 275 basis points from November 2012.

“Thus, there is some risk that the zloty may clearly strengthen in the coming months, while in the current macroeconomic situation a slight, but lasting, weakening of the zloty would be beneficial for our economy,” Bratkowski said.

“In my opinion, this risk ... additionally increases the need for a quick reduction in the NBP reference rate by 100 basis points,” he said.