Poland may need to consider rate hike this year: central banker

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may need to consider raising interest rates in the second half of this year to stop accelerating inflation from discouraging domestic savings, Eugeniusz Gatnar told Reuters, shifting to a more hawkish rhetoric.

Gatnar had previously said that rates - at a record low 1.50 percent since March 2015 - were at an optimal level. January inflation was 1.8 percent, its highest since the end of 2012.

The pick-up in prices pushed the inflation-adjusted interest rate into negative territory for the first time since late 2011.

"I believe that if real interest rates were to remain negative for a longer period of time, then one should consider some reaction," Gatnar said in an interview.

"However, as the scale of negative rates is small for now, one has to wait at least until July, carefully observing inflation processes," he said.

Poland has only seen negative inflation-adjusted, or real, rates over a total of 10 months in the last two decades. In some of the world's biggest economies, such as the United States or the euro zone, real rates have been negative for years.

Gatnar said he would be concerned about inflation if it exceeded the bank's 2.5 percent target.

"I do not exclude a scenario that if, together with rising GDP, inflation remains for a longer period of time above the target with real interest rates being persistently negative, then it will be justified to consider a decision to raise interest rates this year," Gatnar said.

He said negative real rates were one factor discouraging domestic savings, which Poland needed to grow, and that economic growth was accelerating and was likely to expand by about 3.5 percent this year.

Gatnar's stance on rates has so far not been shared among most of the bank's other rate setters.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in March that he saw no reason to think about raising rates until the end of 2017.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the first rate hike to take place in early 2018.