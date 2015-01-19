Polish central bank may discuss franc surge at Tue meeting: Chojna-Duch

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank may discuss its Swiss counterpart’s last week decision to scrap a cap on the franc, and the consequent franc’s surge against the zloty, at the Monetary Policy Council’s (MPC) regular meeting planned for Tuesday, the council’s member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told Reuters.

She also expects Polish prices should pick up in the middle of this year, but if deflation persist into the second half of the year, the central bank should act cautiously.

“No need to convene a special meeting of the Council,” Chojna-Duch said. “On Tuesday we have a regular MPC meeting, during which we may discuss the situation with the Swiss National Bank’s decision and its consequences, also for the Polish economy.”

The banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, General Electric’s Polish unit BPH, Santander’s BZ WBK, Commerzbank’s mBank, and BCP’s Millennium.