Polish central banker Chojna-Duch warns against too much easing

WARSAW (Reuters) - Excessive rate cuts in Poland may discourage saving and stoke asset bubbles, so the central bank should cut rates by 50 basis points in October and later see if more easing is needed, policymaker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said.

The relatively hawkish comments mark a change of tone for Chojna-Duch, seen so far as one of the most dovish rate-setters, and suggest the scale of cuts in coming months may prove smaller than currently priced in by markets.

“I believe that it would be optimal to lower interest rates by 50 basis points in October and later analyze the geopolitical situation and macroeconomic risks to assess if further cuts are needed,” she said at an interview held during the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

“One has to stress that interest rates are currently at a record low level.”

Poland’s central bank is widely expected to reduce rates from their current all-time low of 2.50 percent at its Oct. 7-8 meeting. The bank previously cut rates by 225 basis points in a cycle that began in October 2012 and ended in July last year.

Chojna-Duch said too low rates may hurt the economy, an argument put forward by hawkish members of the MPC such as Andrzej Rzonca.

“Indeed, we are approaching such low levels of rates that they may discourage citizens from saving. Currently, the risk of speculative bubbles on the real-estate market may also be present, if rates were to be excessively cut,” Chojna-Duch said.

Interest rates in Poland are currently among the highest in Europe, well above those in the euro zone or Czech Republic, where they are near zero.

“EXCESSIVE STIMULATION”

“Excessive stimulation in monetary policy may be risky and of low effectiveness. We are in a different situation than the euro zone and our banking system remains healthy,” Chojna-Duch said on Monday.

Markets have been pricing in about 100 basis points of rate cuts over the next six month, assuming that Chojna-Duch would back them.

But her comments delivered on Monday brought this assumption into question, raising doubts as to whether there will be a majority on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to deliver the easing priced in.

Asked about the easing currently priced in by markets, Chojna-Duch said: “I do not know on what basis the market is pricing in such a scale of easing.”

Poland’s economy, the largest in central and eastern Europe, expanded by an annual 3.3 percent in the second quarter, but data released earlier this month showed a fall in industrial output and a steepening fall in consumer prices.

Chojna-Duch said that inflation will remain below 1.5 percent, or the lower bound of the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 target range, until the end of 2015.

“It is likely that until November, or even December, inflation will be below or around zero. This is primarily a result of strongly negative dynamics of food and energy prices,” she said.

“Inflation should start gradually rising from the start of 2015 to reach a level slightly above 1 percent by the middle of the year.”

Chojna-Duch also said that despite further policy measures from the European Central Bank, the economic outlook for the euro zone economy is likely to remain weak.

“Despite non-standard measures by the European Central Bank, prospects for economic growth in the euro zone may not improve significantly,” Chojna-Duch said. “There is still a lack of (...) essential structural reforms in the euro zone, especially in France.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits